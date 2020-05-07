Heavily-restricted NBA practices expected to resume





NBA team practices are set to resume as early as Friday (May 8) -- with many restrictions in place.

It's less than two months after the U.S. health crisis suspended the entire NBA season.

But with scrimmages forbidden and practice facilities available for only limited use, the workouts are unlikely to resemble business as usual for basketball league.

Players will be required to wear masks inside team facilities, and teams must thoroughly disinfect any equipment used.

Stay-at-home orders across the United States may also play a role in determining which teams can resume workouts.

Some states are in the process of reopening while others are maintaining strict social distancing measures.

According to media reports, the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets are among those teams considering opening facilities right away, given that Texas and Colorado's stay-at-home orders have expired.

With most of the professional sports calendar on hold, other top sports leagues across North America are considering when and how their seasons can continue.

The NFL also outlined plans for reopening team facilities on Wednesday (May 6) beginning with select staff members going back to work before gradually expanding to include players.

Major League Soccer returned to training on Wednesday with strict rules in place, while NASCAR plans to resume competition later this month, but without fans in the stands.