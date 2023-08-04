Heaviest Rain in at Least 140 Years Brings Severe Flooding to Beijing Region

The remnants of Typhoon Doksuri have brought the heaviest rain seen in at least 140 years to the Beijing region, Chinese state media said on August 4, causing severe flooding and displacing over a million people.

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management said video released Friday on Weibo shows people being taken to safety in Zhuozhou, a city south of Beijing.

According to CCTV the heaviest rain since records began has led to over 1.2 million evacuations in Hebei, the province surrounding Beijing. At least nine people have died there, CCTV said.

In the capital itself, around 127,000 have been evacuated, and at least 11 deaths confirmed. Credit: China Emergency Management via Storyful