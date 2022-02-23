Heathrow sees lowest passenger numbers since 1972

STORY: London's Heathrow has recorded its lowest number of passengers since 1972.

Britain's busiest airport announced Wednesday (February 23) that 19.4 million people went through its terminals last year.

That drove it to a pretax loss of just over $2.4 billion for the year.

Its total losses during the global health crisis have hit more than $5.1 billion.

Chief executive John Holland-Kaye said Heathrow aimed to recover this year.

It expected to meet its target of more than doubling passenger numbers to around 45 million.

However, traveller figures were still almost a quarter behind forecast at present.

But Kaye-Holland said there were signs of recovery as the airport had recently seen some of its busiest days in two years.

He targeted the summer as being a particularly busy time.

Outbound tourism has gone up following the removal of restrictions in the UK, but inbound travel is still down.

That due to testing requirements in other countries.

Heathrow is not expecting traveller numbers to get back to pre-health crisis levels until all travel restrictions have gone.