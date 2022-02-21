Heathrow Airport Baggage Claim in 'Absolute Chaos' as Storms Hit Europe

British Airways (BA) travelers faced baggage claim difficulties at London’s Heathrow Airport on Sunday, February 20, amid delays due to severe storms across the UK and Europe.

Aviation database FlightAware reported BA cancelled 25 percent of their flights out of Heathrow on Sunday, while another 47 percent were delayed.

This video filmed by Millie Hagland, who said she flew on BA to London from New York City on Sunday, shows luggage piled high at Heathrow’s baggage claim.

Hagland told Storyful the scene was “absolute chaos.”

“We were constantly told to fill out a missing luggage article on BA website but their website wasn’t working and they only had three members of staff on hand, who locked themselves in an office,” said Hagland. “After this, we were all told to go home.”

Hagland told Storyful she chose to remain at the airport and said she received her luggage approximately four hours after landing.

“We apologize to customers who are facing disruption as a result of storms in the UK and across Europe this week,” BA tweeted on Sunday. “Please rest assured we’ll do everything we can to help.” Credit: Millie Hagland via Storyful