How heat waves are taking a toll on Canadians

A popular campground on southern Vancouver Island will be closed until Monday after a bear went after campers' food earlier this week. Leena Turunen was camping at French Beach Provincial Park, about 60 kilometres west of Victoria, on July 25, and was sleeping in her car. In an email to CBC News, she said a black bear woke her up around 5 a.m. on Wednesday as it scraped the drivers side door, broke the side mirror and tried to climb on to the roof. "When I lay on the horn, it moved less than fiv