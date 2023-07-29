How heat waves are taking a toll on Canadians
We are hearing new warnings Earth may be at the point of no return when it comes to climate change. From rampant wildfires to record-breaking heat waves this summer, the effects of climate change are being felt across Canada. Today, there were multiple heat warnings in parts of Atlantic Canada and up north in Yukon and Northwest Territories, though the largest area with a heat warning is in Southern Ontario. Eric Sorensen looks at the toll the soaring temperatures are taking.