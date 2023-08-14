Heat Watches this week as monsoon action increases

The Canadian Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — For years, Gregg Popovich has eschewed the idea of him being worthy of inclusion in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He felt others were more deserving and worthy of the sport’s highest honor. On Friday, the man whose career has sprouted basketball tenacles that now span the globe was listed among a collection of basketball royalty that underscored his undeniable impact on the game. He can no longer run from the inevitable. Popovich, a five-time NBA champion, Olympi