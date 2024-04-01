Heat vs Wizards Game Highlights
The Heat defeated the Wizards, 119-107. Terry Rozier (27 points, 5 3PM, 4 rebounds) and Bam Adebayo (22 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists) led Miami as Jordan Poole totaled 22 points for Washington
The coaches at the training ground where Purdue's Zach Edey honed his game hear it all the time from big men. “A lot of guys get here and they're, like, ‘I’m a guard,'” said Daniel Santiago, the 7-foot-1 former NBA player who counts Edey among the 7-footers he's worked with at the IMG Academy in Florida. At 7-4 and 300 pounds, Edey never fought that fight.
Benches cleared at the end of the seventh inning of the game Saturday between the Blue Jays and Rays when Toronto pitcher Génesis Cabrera exchanged words with José Caballero and shoved the Tampa Bay shortstop. Tempers flared after Caballero, who layed down a bunt single to drive in a run, continued around the bases on third baseman Justin Turner's throwing error. Right fielder George Springer ran down the throw past first base and threw to shortstop Bo Bichette, who tagged Caballero out at third base for the final out of the inning.
NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama's celebratory tossing of a basketball into the stands was costly. The NBA fined the San Antonio rookie $25,000 on Sunday for the act, which came at the end of Friday's 130-126 overtime win for the Spurs over the New York Knicks. Wembanyama caught a long pass for a steal on the game's final play, wrapped his arms around the ball, high-fived a courtside fan and then tossed the ball a few rows into the crowd. He had 40 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists in the g
NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers Génesis Cabrera of the Toronto Blue Jays and Yohan Ramírez of the New York Mets were suspended for three games each by Major League Baseball on Sunday for their actions in separate games. And Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was suspended for one game as a result of Ramírez’s actions, Major League Baseball senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill said. Cabrera was penalized for on-field actions that caused a benches-clearing incident during the bottom of the
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson is on the verge of reaching the milestone of 1,000 NHL games, and pop singer Vanessa Carlton is part of the celebration. Carlton remixed her hit song “A Thousand Miles” with Carlson-themed lyrics as part of a collaboration between the team and the production company Fresh Tape Media. On Saturday night against the Boston Bruins, Carlson is set to become the 128th defenseman in league history to skate in 1,000 regular-season games. The
Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesLSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey had little to say Saturday about a much-anticipated Washington Post profile exploring her background and coaching career, which she preemptively threatened to sue the paper over last week. Instead, Mulkey went on the offense against yet another newspaper. This time, it was storied West Coast outlet the Los Angeles Times, which published a column critical of her program over the weekend.At a press conference after LSU’s victory over t
Danielle Collins enjoyed a fairytale Miami Open this week, winning one of the biggest titles of her career and accomplishing one of her major goals before she retires at the end of the season.
Scotland bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Canada by trouncing Italy at the World Men's Curling Championship.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada's Brad Gushue earned two wins Saturday on the opening day of round-robin play at the world men's curling championship. He defeated Czechia's Lukas Klima 9-8 in an extra end and then posted an 8-5 win over Germany's Marc Muskatewitz at the IWC Arena. "The first day is a little unnerving because you’re not sure what you’re going to get when you put the broom down,” Gushue said. “Today was a good learning opportunity and hopefully the ice stays similar to what it
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Toronto center Auston Matthews became the NHL’s first two-time 60-goal scorer in 30 years, scoring with 5:37 left in the Maple Leafs' 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Matthews matched the franchise record he set when he led the NHL in goals two seasons ago. The 26-year-old joins a group of eight NHL players to have multiple 60-goal seasons, and first since Pavel Bure had back-to-back 60-goal campaigns with the Vancouver Canucks in 1992-93 and 1993-94. W
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had a career-high 40 points and added 20 rebounds and seven assists, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame Jalen Brunson’s career-best 61 points to beat the New York Knicks 130-126 in overtime on Friday night. Brunson finished one point shy of Carmelo Anthony’s franchise record of 62 points on Jan. 24, 2014, missing a 3-pointer that would have given the Knicks the lead with 5.4 seconds remaining in OT. Brunson had the fifth-highest point total in the NBA this se
