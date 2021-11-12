Heat-seeking cameras show migrants along Belarus-Poland border

Video shared by Poland's Ministry of Defence on Twitter showed migrants in makeshift camps along the country's border with Poland. According to Polish officials, the footage also reveals a number of migrants who have made the passage into Poland near Bialowieza overnight on Wednesday. Many of them however have been trapped between Polish and Belarusian border forces, enduring freezing temperatures.

The footage, which was captured by heat-seeking cameras, will aid the Polish Border Guard in their efforts to track illegal migrants, according to their Twitter.

The country's defence ministry also released footage of guards gathering near the fence. They could be heard shouting, 'Go Belarus, this place is full.'

Poland has reported at least seven deaths so far from the months-long border crisis. Other migrants have expressed fear that they would die.