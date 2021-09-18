The heat returns for the weekend

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
From signings to drama, here's everything you missed in the NHL while you were enjoying your summer.
Toronto is now on the outside of the wild-card race.
Hamilton high school battled its way back after all hope was lost.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George did not look thrilled to be at the Clippers' groundbreaking event.
Kane told reporters that he was contacted as part of the investigation into the incident.
The Avalanche superstar has been the focal point of the NHL off-season's most hilarious social media saga, and now he wants to clear the air.
Robbie Ray, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Jose Berrios are the prime candidates to take to the mound for the Blue Jays if they make it to the wild-card game.
Colt Brennan set numerous NCAA records and drew national attention leading Hawaii from 2005-07.
GM Doug Armstrong confirmed that the male victim of the armed robbery is a prospect in the Blues organization.
“I couldn’t be happier to be here in Toronto.”
Bill Belichick, football historian.
Sharks forward Evander Kane recently opened up about his gambling issues while strongly denying recent accusations made by his estranged wife Anna.
From rules to strategy to rankings, here's everything you need to know about fantasy hockey keeper leagues.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game on the NFL's Week 2 slate.
Griffen has been officially ruled out with a concussion.
Breaking down six NFL games with similar spreads.
With the first week of the NFL season in the books, football fans turn their attention to Week 2 where there's a number of intriguing matchups to feast on.
After a season of illness, injury and conflict, Siakam is ready to become the leader and go-to guy on a young but exciting Raptors roster.
A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ MAX EFFORT Max Scherzer has dominated since being traded to the Dodgers, and tries to extend his streak of success when he pitches at Cincinnati in a matchup with playoff implications. Scherzer is 6-0 with an 0.88 ERA in eight starts for Los Angeles, which got the three-time Cy Young Award winner and star infielder Trea Turner from Washington at the trade deadline in late July. In 51 innings for the Dodgers, Scherzer has allowed just 29 hit
REGINA — Ending a frustrating touchdown drought on Friday was a huge relief for Cody Fajardo and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. A 30-16 victory over the Toronto Argonauts, which featured three offensive touchdowns by the Riders, put the offence back on track. The Riders entered the game having not scored a touchdown since the third quarter of a 23-10 victory over the Ottawa RedBlacks on Aug. 21. The streak, which included back-to-back defeats against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, ended when Fajardo