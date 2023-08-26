Heat moving out soon
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has a look at your forecast.
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has a look at your forecast.
The driver of a transport truck was killed after his vehicle fell into a three-metre-deep sinkhole caused by once-in-a-century rainfall and flooding outside London, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police said the 59-year-old driver from Mississauga was killed when a section of Dundonald Road, the main thoroughfare in Glencoe, collapsed. Environment Canada is calling the isolated dump of rain Wednesday night southwest of London a one-in-100-year event that's left homeowners with soaked basements and driv
Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke at Queen's Park on Friday on his government's ongoing Greenbelt controversy. "I'm sending a warning shot right now, if you're holding on to wind and your permits, you better start building," he said.
The creature was spotted by a boat of tourists.
Tropical Storm Franklin is on track to grow into a hurricane this weekend, and Canadian forecasters are watching for potential East Coast impacts next week
RCMP say protesters hoped to "overwhelm" a wildfire blockade on the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia's Shuswap region, confronting officers late Wednesday amid some residents' refusal to obey evacuation orders. The tensions over the evacuation orders that cover thousands of people in the region come as the directives elsewhere in B.C.'s Interior are expected to ease, with firefighters reporting good progress thanks to rain and other favourable weather. Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting t
The new disturbance near Central America could enter the Gulf of Mexico next week. Here’s the latest update.
More rainfall is on the way following flooding throughout parts of Essex County that washed out roads and filled up basements.As of Thursday evening, Windsor-Essex is under a thunderstorm watch. Environment Canada says that there could be more heavy thunderstorms that could bring wind gusts up up to 120 km/h and rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 milimetres. There is also a risk of tornadoes and "nickel to ping pong ball"-sized hail.Trudy Kidd, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said it could en
Humans likely do not have to worry too much about the creatures, experts say.
Over 3,000 of one invasive species was caught in Boise just a year after it was first recorded in the Gem State.
HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government is launching an advertising campaign urging residents to prepare for hurricane season, as meteorologists monitor a tropical storm that could pick up steam as it moves up the Atlantic coast. John Lohr, minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, says the campaign will include radio, print and online ads over the next four weeks. Nova Scotians should prepare for hurricanes by putting together an emergency kit with food, water, medications and impo
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — At least seven tornadoes touched down in Michigan as part of severe storms powered by strong winds that killed five people, while downing trees, tearing roofs off buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power, officials said. The National Weather Service on Friday said an EF-2 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 125 mph (201 kilometers per hour) struck Lansing, the state capital, killing one person Thursday night and injuring three others.
The stinging animal was found on beaches in Singapore, researchers said.
A boatload of passengers see several bottlenose dolphins attack the smaller sea mammal.
The cub is healthy, officials said, but the zoo is not allowing visitors to see it.
A teenager was found dead Friday after he reportedly got caught in a storm drain tunnel in a Toronto park during heavy rain overnight, fire crews say. Toronto fire officials say they received a call around 1:20 a.m. reporting a person being swept into the water at Earl Bales Park, the site of a large stormwater management pond in North York.They say an 18-year-old who was with the boy at the time of the incident was able to get out of the water safely and was treated at the scene.Steven Darling,
Officials say 131 homes and other structures have been destroyed by wildfires in the Shuswap region of British Columbia's Interior, but no lives have been lost. Erick Thompson, an information officer for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, says a survey by the Canada Task Force 1 search and rescue team has indicated that a further 31 structures suffered damage. Thompson told a briefing that assessments of the damage have been hindered by the ongoing blazes and are subject to change. Tracy Hu
The BC Wildfire Service has confirmed it temporarily reassigned crews fighting fires in the province's Shuswap region after protesters showed up at an RCMP roadblock Wednesday evening in what police say was an effort to "overwhelm" the blockade. Police say the protesters challenged officers at the blockade on the Trans-Canada Highway, after "threats of violence" against emergency workers prompted the Mounties to increase their presence there. Some residents of the Shuswap in B.C.'s Interior have
The small animals were sitting on the forest floor, researchers said.
Vast numbers of emperor penguin chicks drown as sea-ice melts and collapses underneath them.
HALIFAX — Nearly one year after Nova Scotia's Fisheries Department treated a lake with chemicals to eradicate invasive smallmouth bass, there are early signs of success. Last September, the department introduced 1,500 litres of a solution containing the pesticide rotenone into Dobsons Lake, near Canso, N.S. In use since the 1950s, rotenone targets fish gills and inhibits breathing, while leaving birds and mammals unaffected. However, the pesticide will cause all the fish in the treatment area to