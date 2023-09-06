Heat, humidity force high school sports teams to adjust schedules
The heat wave led to high school sports being postponed and practices altered.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers signing Christian Wood to a two-year deal.
Tommy Fleetwood has apologised for calling Luke Donald a ‘s---‘ Ryder Cup captain in an ill-advised joke on live BBC radio.
This summer, sunscreen-drenched Mark Zuckerberg is out, and tan-and-toned Zuckerberg is in — and enjoying the sun with his professional fighter pals.
The longtime Coach's Corner duo had a highly publicized falling out after Cherry's removal from Hockey Night in Canada, but the two appear to be mending things.
Hurt feelings may be at the root of the friction between Sixers player James Harden and GM Daryl Morey.
MANILA, Philippines — Canada is moving on to the semifinals at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup for the first time ever. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had game highs of 31 points and 10 rebounds in Canada's 100-89 win over Slovenia on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena. RJ Barrett added 24 points and nine rebounds for the 15th-ranked Canadians, who will next play sixth-ranked Serbia on Friday morning. Germany, which beat Latvia 81-79 on Wednesday, will take on the U.S. in the other semifinal on Fr
MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country's prosecutors’ office said Wednesday. Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Germany will play the United States in the semifinals of the Basketball World Cup, a rematch of an exhibition matchup from earlier this summer where the Americans needed a big rally to win. Franz Wagner scored 16 points and Germany — the last unbeaten team left in the World Cup — held off Latvia 81-79 in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday, pulling away in the fourth quarter of what had been a back-and-forth matchup for the first 30 minutes. Next up: The U.S. on Friday fo
“It was like the military, except your pinky is always up," the actor jokes in a new preview for FX's "Welcome to Wrexham."
Davis Schneider has stolen most of the limelight, but another Blue Jays rookie is making a strong first impression on the club.
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic’s busy summer will continue in the semifinals of the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Sometimes, the middle rounds of fantasy drafts are where you truly find the meat of your roster. Antonio Losada shares his favorite 2023 draft picks in that range.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
The retired NFL QB appears in a hilarious promo video with stars like DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne for the third season of Peyton and Eli Manning's 'ManningCast'
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — It is next to impossible to replace all that Shohei Ohtani can do when standing on a baseball field, although the Los Angeles Angels did their best for a few minutes Tuesday. With Ohtani unavailable for team photo day, as he continues to be examined for oblique soreness that cropped up Monday, the team put a body double in a No. 17 jersey and lined him up in the outfield with the rest of the players. After the photo was completed, the Ohtani imposter was ushered out of a t
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 1 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
A fan was ejected from a U.S. Open tennis match after German player Alexander Zverev complained the man used language from Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Lithuania beat the U.S. at the 1998 world championships, then failed to medal. Lithuania then beat the U.S. again at the 2004 Olympics, then failed to medal. And history will repeat itself at this World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half and Serbia topped previously unbeaten Lithuania 87-68 in the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday — a result that means Lithuania cannot medal in Manila this weekend. The best Lithuania can do now is fift
Many expect Brad Marchand to be named Boston's next captain in the wake of Patrice Bergeron's retirement this summer.