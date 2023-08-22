Heat forces nursing home to evacuate

CBC

New COVID-19 boosters are expected to roll out in Toronto — and across Canada — this fall. Those new vaccines come as early signals forecast Canada is potentially entering a fall COVID-19 wave, with positive COVID-19 tests and hospitalizations on the rise across the country, according to new data from the Public Health Agency of Canada.In Toronto, health officials are also tracking a small peak in some COVID-19 activity. The latest data from the city shows the seven-day average of new cases and