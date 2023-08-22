Heat forces nursing home to evacuate
Over 100 residents of the Parkview Healthcare nursing home were evacuated after the facility's HVAC system failed.
Over 100 residents of the Parkview Healthcare nursing home were evacuated after the facility's HVAC system failed.
Chloe Lattanzi said she's going to "disappear" for three weeks in order to take care of her "mind, body and spirit"
"When I am lying in bed waiting for an acute flare-up of nausea to subside, I feel so depressed that I can’t help wondering if I can continue to live this way."
A highly mutated variant of the virus behind COVID-19 has popped up in multiple countries, but scientists aren't yet sure whether it will help fuel a fall wave of infections or simply fizzle out.
The model and former reality star has vowed to focus on fitness and health after reversing prior cosmetic procedures
One Japanese healthy-eating principle taught me that if I stop eating when I'm 80% full, I would never have to go on another diet.
The actress partnered with Pvolve earlier this year to promote its low-impact fitness programs.
New COVID-19 boosters are expected to roll out in Toronto — and across Canada — this fall. Those new vaccines come as early signals forecast Canada is potentially entering a fall COVID-19 wave, with positive COVID-19 tests and hospitalizations on the rise across the country, according to new data from the Public Health Agency of Canada.In Toronto, health officials are also tracking a small peak in some COVID-19 activity. The latest data from the city shows the seven-day average of new cases and
Sofía Vergara just dropped some IG videos of herself dancing in a see-through corset top that showed how toned all over she is. She loves dance workouts.
The DASH diet has been rated better than the Mediterranean diet for heart health. A dietitian shared meals rich with antioxidants and low in sodium.
This article was originally published on November 7, 2019 and has been updated
They're more complicated than you think.
These lazy girl lunch ideas are packed with protein and fiber to help you build muscle while losing fat. Plus the recipes are quick and delicious.
Dr Alice Duffy is a former GP who used her personal experience of menopause to set up Health in Menopause, a private clinic in Nottingham
At 48, Charlize Theron is embracing her changing looks. 'It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery,' she says. 'This is just what happens.'
Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans has revealed he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.
This adds a whole new meaning to "checking my nails".
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida residents filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday, alleging that state agencies aren't adequately notifying low-income and disabled people that their public health insurance is ending. The class-action lawsuit was filed in Jacksonville federal court by the Florida Health Justice Project and the National Health Law Program on behalf of the three Floridians, according to court records. The defendants are the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration and the Flor
An estimated 26 million Americans 50 and older live alone, and researchers estimate that more than 4 million have dementia or cognitive impairment.
OnlyFans star Katie Price has come under fire from fans who were shocked to see how little she was eating in a day.
Morrisons is adding labels to pants and bras urging customers to contact their GP if they spot symptoms of testicular or breast cancer.