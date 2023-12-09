'My Heart's Pounding': Dark Cloud Swirls in Clarksville During Tornado Warning

Thousands of people were left without power in Clarksville, Tennessee, on December 9, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado warning for the area.

A tornado touched down in northern parts of Clarksville on Saturday, leaving more than 18,000 residents without power, according to local media.

Witnesses said trucks has been flipped and trees torn down, according to the report.

Footage posted to X by @BrittneyBala17 shows the storm near homes in Clarksville.

“My heart’s pounding…this is like something i’ve always wanted to see and also, not here though,” she said. Credit: BrittneyBala17 via Storyful