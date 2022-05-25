'Our hearts keep getting broken,' says VP Harris

STORY: A teenage gunman opened fire at an elementary school in South Texas on Tuesday, killing 18 children and three adults before the suspect was also killed, officials said, in the latest spasm of mass gun violence sweeping the United States.

Governor Greg Abbott said the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was apparently killed by police officers responding to the scene, and that two officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious. Authorities said the suspect acted alone.

Official details remained sketchy about the circumstances of the late morning shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

The shooting unfolded just 10 days after 10 people were killed in Buffalo, New York, in a predominantly Black neighborhood. An 18-year-old man whom authorities said opened fire with an assault-style rifle has been charged.