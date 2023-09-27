Heartland Flyer ready to help OU fans get to Red River Showdown in Dallas
Heartland Flyer ready to help OU fans get to Red River Showdown in Dallas
Heartland Flyer ready to help OU fans get to Red River Showdown in Dallas
Mike Tindall is normally very private about his life with his equestrian wife, and Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall but made a candid revelation about their marriage. See details.
Let's unpack this.
Rory McIlroy says he was left in tears after a video message from caddie Harry Diamond was played at Monday's Ryder Cup Team Europe meeting.
The more you observe at the Ryder Cup, the more you feel that it should be rebranded as “bring your wife to work week”. It is the one moment in the sporting calendar where significant others are treated less as adornments than as central pieces of the pageant.
Padraig Harrington has warned that it is not only American fans who behave “awfully” at Ryder Cups, claiming that US players have told him that they have been the targets of abuse in matches held in Europe.
Identifying the players being overvalued the most by fantasy hockey managers this season.
Justin Thomas was a hotly debated Ryder Cup pick, but he's not worried about the social media noise.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid expressed his displeasure with the way NFL officials are calling penalties against Jawaan Taylor.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle pitcher George Kirby could crack a joke about what happened afterward. In the moment, it was just confusion. There was an unexpected moment of anxiousness for Kirby and the Mariners in the sixth inning of their 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night after a foul ball hit into the stands behind the third base dugout was thrown back by a fan and grazed the pitcher. Kirby was looking toward home plate and asking for a new ball from home plate umpire David Rackley wh
It appears Mark Hunt has been dealt one final blow in his legal battle with the UFC, Dana White and Brock Lesnar.
Sean Payton has become the victim of his own high expectations, as the bold claims he made about the Broncos are lingering amid an 0-3 start.
Canada's taxman is reportedly looking into allegations made by a former NHL player regarding the buying and selling of minor hockey teams in Toronto.
"I've never retired or stopped training. My training schedule has remained the same for 6 years," the veteran player wrote in a letter shared by J. Cole
Michael Andlauer made the media rounds on Monday morning, providing some insight into his vision for the Ottawa Senators.
NASCAR officials issued crew-member suspensions to two Cup Series teams and one Xfinity Series team for detached wheels during last weekend’s races at Texas Motor Speedway. The safety violation falls under the heading of Section 8.8.10.4.C in the NASCAR Rule Book (Tires and Wheels) and refers to the “loss or separation of an improperly installed […]
A streetcar doesn’t stand a chance against a championship winning F1 car, does it? The results may surprise you.
The Saints have signed quarterback Jake Luton from the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad. Luton was active and in uniform for Carolina in Week 3 at Seattle.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
Russell Brand pleads with fans to support him financially. Source: Rumble
Madonna and Josh Popper have been linked since February 2023