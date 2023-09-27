Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday near Gilmor Elementary School where 15-year-old Rashid Maxwell was killed. "It's not just the children, it's the music, it's the stuff that children see in the neighborhoods. It's the stuff they see on the TV. Cartoons aren't even cartoons anymore,” said Brandy who lives across the street from where the shooting happened. It was a little after 4 in the evening, Monday, when officers were called to the corner of Laurens and North Gilmor Street in response to a shooting. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/when-i-hear-about-teenagers-getting-killed-it-hurts-15-year-old-shot-and-killed-in-west-baltimore