Hear from the newest MS Sports HOF class on induction night
Hear from the newest MS Sports HOF class on induction night
Hear from the newest MS Sports HOF class on induction night
Matt Chapman was none too pleased with his team’s game plan against two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday night.
Angels left fielder Taylor Ward was hit in the face with a pitch and carted off the field during a 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Ezekiel Elliott is visiting with the Patriots. It’s the visit that Elliott has had with a team since being released by the Cowboys in March.
While there's plenty of soccer to be played at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the knockout round picture becomes clearer with each match.
The Texas Rangers acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets on Saturday night, an all-in move for the surprise leaders in the AL West, a person with knowledge of the deal said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. The Rangers added the 39-year-old Scherzer with another former Mets pitcher with Cy Young credentials, two-time winner Jacob deGrom, sidelined by Tommy John
Whit Merrifield will lead off for the Blue Jays on Friday, while the slumping George Springer moves down to fifth in the batting order.
Max Scherzer understands why the Mets decided to trade David Robertson. Now, the Mets co-ace wants to know where he stands with the team.
USA TODAY Sports' MLB writers and editors give their predictions for how they see the trade deadline shaking out.
LANGLEY, B.C. — Aaron Brown won his fifth straight men's 100-metre national title with a time of 10.08 seconds at the Canadian Track and Field Championships on Friday. Brendon Rodney finished second in the event (10.12), closely followed by fellow Olympians Bismark Boateng (10.17) and Jerome Blake (10.19). "I've had championships go down to the wire and I was used to it and it was the moment I lived for," Brown said, standing next to his son Kingsley. Six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse f
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will have a five-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix as a result of using too many gearbox parts.
The cars of Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Justin Haley had multiple inspection failures on Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Those cars passed inspection on the third try, but the two failures will lead to each team losing a crew member and pit-stall selection for Sunday‘s Cook Out 400 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM […]
NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas was suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Friday for intentionally throwing at Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was suspended for one game and fined as a result of Mikolas’ actions Thursday night. Mikolas appealed his penalties, while Marmol served his suspension Friday night against the Cubs. In the first inning in the Cardinals' 10-3 loss, Happ bloodied St. Loui
Michael Chandler thinks Justin Gaethje exacts his revenge against Dustin Poirier.
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday night. Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champ, has been seeking a contract extension before his rookie contract expires at the end of this season and he's been one of several running backs to publicly air their grievances throughout the offseason. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the request hadn't been ma
TORONTO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Saturday for a postgame outburst at an umpire following a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays a night earlier. Nevin was seen holding up a tablet computer and yelling at plate umpire Mike Estabrook as the crew left the field after the 4-1 loss Friday night. He was angry about the game-ending called third strike against pinch hitter Michael Stefanic, who entered in
TORONTO — It's only late July but a playoff-like atmosphere has arrived at Toronto's Rogers Centre. Matt Chapman and Danny Jansen hit solo home runs in the second and third innings to take the lead as the Blue Jays held off the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 on Friday. The win snapped L.A.'s four-game win streak and gave Toronto a critical win in the American League's post-season hunt. "We're fighting every day for a playoff spot," said Chapman. "So I think with that in the back of our heads and just co
TORONTO — Hyun-Jin Ryu couldn't wait to get to work. Having just undergone the second Tommy John surgery of his career — the first procedure on his ulnar collateral ligament happened when he was a teenager — the 36-year-old pitcher knew that with a dedicated rehabilitation he could recover in a relatively short time frame after going under the knife in June 2022. That disciplined approach has paid off, with the South Korean left-hander set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays starting rotation Tue
Lebron James' eldest son, 18, enjoyed dinner with his family days after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout
Hours after Michel Pereira missed weight, his UFC 291 bout vs. Stephen Thompson was called off.
Graeme McDowell says he remains "very close" with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry despite having sat on opposite sides to them in the divide in men's professional golf over the last year.