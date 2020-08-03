'Hear It?': Damage Reported as Possible Tornado Seen Near Lime Rock, Connecticut

The National Weather Service reported a possible tornado in Litchfield County, Connecticut, during storms that downed trees and caused damage to property on August 2.

A tornado watch was earlier issued for a large area covering parts of northeastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, western and southern Vermont, and western and central Massachusetts and Connecticut.

In this video, filmed near Lime Rock in Litchfield County, Connecticut, a funnel-shaped cloud formation can be seen through the window of a property. “Hear it?” a voice can be heard saying in the background.

Local media outlets reported that storms in the area had brought down trees and caused damage to some properties. Credit: Nancy Farwell Shapcott via Storyful