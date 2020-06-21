Hear from the artist who painted the Black Lives Matter mural in a Stockton intersection

Artist Kia Carter lives in Stockton, and with her paintbrush, is highlighting injustices she’s faced her whole life. For Juneteenth, she teamed up with community leader Ameer Othman to paint a Black Lives Matter mural which she hopes brings about change. The mural is on the interaction of Argonne Drive and Yale Avenue just north of Victory Park. It reads “BLACK LIVES MATTER” in large letters and is painted in red, green and black, which represent the pan-African colors of the African diaspora. Take a look at the video above to hear a message from the artist and mother of five about police and her community.

