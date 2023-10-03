‘Be healthy’: Raptors’ Otto Porter Jr. on goals this season
Otto Porter Jr. discusses his journey to getting healthy, Darko Rajakovic and the leadership on the roster.
Xander Schauffele risked being thrown off the USA Ryder Cup team for refusing to sign a participation contract which would have allowed fly-on-the-wall Netflix docu-series Full Swing access to the Team USA locker room.
"No 'seemingly ranch' available at the Linc," Donna Kelce said while watching her older son Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles game
It was, as Zach Johnson said, a spirited fightback given where his team had been at Saturday lunchtime.
Coronation Street's Sally Metcalfe fears that her husband Tim is dead next week after he goes missing following rows with Stephen Reid.
Australian tennis player Marc Polmans was disqualified from the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday for striking the umpire in the face with a ball on match point.
Mike and Zara Tindall were spotted among the Ryder Cup spectators in Rome
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had a new look for Media Day, and the NBA world immediately took notice. The Miami Heat forward arrived for the team's first official day of work this season with piercings — eye, lip and nose — along with a new hairstyle and his fingernails painted black. It's become a trend of sorts for Butler, who went through the Media Day gamut last year with dreadlocks in a deviation from his usual look. “I'm very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyNew York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is continuing his anti-vax crusade. And Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, now known to the public as Taylor Swift’s new boy toy, is his latest target.While appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers took a jab at Kelce, whose team defeated the Jets on Sunday night. Rodgers didn’t participate due to an injury that cut his season short. But that didn’t stop him from engaging in some tr
Chris Bassitt may be on a heater, but Jose Berrios is the right pitcher for the Blue Jays to lean on in the second game of their wild-card series.
Christian McCaffrey is fantasy's top overall scorer through four weeks, but running back as a whole has offered few right answers.
Taylor Swift arrived at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night to see her rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play the New York Jets. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Levy, Olivia DeJonge and several other celebrities joined the singer-songwriter at the game. Much …
Sinner leads the head-to-head 4-3 against his young rival after a 7-6 (4) 6-1 victory.
UFC champ Sean O'Malley doesn't believe Paddy Pimblett has much to gain by beating Tony Ferguson.
Rory McIlroy believes the absence of LIV trio Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter benefited Europe in their Ryder Cup victory over USA.
The reachable par-4 16th at Marco Simone was designed to decide the Ryder Cup, and that’s exactly what happened. Rickie Fowler dumped his tee shot into the pond on the right and then Tommy Fleetwood stepped up and drove the green on the 277-yard hole, stopping his ball 23 feet from the cup. As he walked down to the amphitheater-like green, Fleetwood was serenaded with “Tommy, Tommy” chants by the massive crowd both lining the fairway and filling a three-story hospitality structure.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus says WR Chase Claypool won't "be in the building" as Chicago prepares to face the Commanders on Thursday Night Football.
The couple attended Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium with Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and others
Even after a resounding victory over the red-hot Dolphins, the Bills couldn't get their minds off a serious injury to Tre'Davious White.
When they aren’t watching NFL football with Taylor Swift, marrieds Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively can be found cheering on an elite AFC football star, as seen in our exclusive sneak peek from this week’s episode of FX’s Welcome to Wrexham. Welcome to Wrexham follows Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as …
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Deshaun Watson was cleared by the team's medical staff to play Sunday with a bruised right shoulder, but the quarterback made the decision following a brief warmup. There had been some confusion about whether Watson made the call or it was made for him following the Browns' 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Stefanski reiterated Monday that Watson's shoulder is structurally sound, but the QB felt he couldn't perform at a winning level.