Healthy Holiday Food Finds with S&W Heirloom Series Beans and Cupcake LightHearted

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames announced two more players and another member of the team's support staff were added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday, bringing the organization's total number to 30 people. Flames centre Dillon Dube and defenceman Oliver Kylington joined 16 of their teammates in protocol, while 12 other employees are also currently in isolation. By far the worst coronavirus outbreak in the NHL this season, Calgary has already seen four games postponed through Saturday, but it