Health officials report 2nd West Nile virus-related death in Maricopa County
Health officials are reporting a second West Nile virus-related death in Maricopa County.
A six-run rally in the eighth, including a grand slam from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., highlighted Toronto's ridiculous comeback win over the A's on Friday.
18-year-old Leylah Fernandez pulled off a huge upset on Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
After a long battle between the IOC, the IIHF, the NHL, and the NHLPA, the league's players will be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Kawhi Leonard only needed a couple of seconds to steal the show in Drake's new vid.
After a dominant day by the favorites, will Day 5 of the US Open bring major upsets?
Patrick Mahomes is clearly the NFL's best player. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you want him on your fantasy football team.
The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of new protocols for the upcoming season.
Tuesday's roster cutdowns had little impact on the league-wide vaccination rate.
Witherspoon has boasted that he's the NFL's best corner when healthy. The problem? He's had a lot of injuries.
Drake's total absorption of the 2021 NBA Champion is causing a stir on social media.
The OHL has suspended Logan Mailloux after he was charged with defamation and criminal photography.
Toronto's playoff hopes haven't been completely extinguished but it's that time of the season when we consider which Blue Jay is the team's MVP.
The Premier League season is three weeks old and already filled with drama and the top and bottom of the table.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and Carlos Correa's three-run shot in the fourth ended a 22-inning scoreless streak for the Houston Astros, who beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 6-3 on Friday night. Tucker homered with two outs off Emilio Pagán (4-1) into the deck atop the right field wall, his 23rd. Alex Bregman was aboard on a single. The AL West-leading Astros were coming off consecutive shutout losses at Seattle. They hadn't scored since
In Charlotte’s 31-28 upset of Duke, Dubose caught four passes for 118 yards and scored two touchdowns to power the school’s first win over a Power Five conference school.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dallas Keuchel had another rocky outing for the AL Central-leading White Sox, allowing six runs in three innings in Chicago's 7-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, has a 7.26 ERA in his past 11 starts after giving up five earned runs, seven hits and two walks with one strikeout. He went one inning and allowed five earned runs in his previous start, then admitted to being “the weakest starter in the rotation for muc
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani allowed two runs, struck out eight and threw a stateside career-high 117 pitches in seven innings, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 Friday night. The Japanese two-way star leads the majors with 42 homers and dropped his ERA to 2.97. He went at least seven innings for the fifth time in 20 starts this season. He reached at least 100 pitches for the fourth time in 32 big league starts. His previous high pitch count was 110 against Tampa Bay
PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after earlier launching a two-run homer to lead the Seattle Mariners past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday night. Seattle blew a 5-1 lead after Arizona scored four runs in the seventh but recovered to win for the fourth time in five games as it tries to stay in the AL playoff race. They’re currently four games behind the Boston Red Sox for the final wild-card spot. It was a good game for the 22-year-old Kelenic,
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina appreciated the magnitude of the career milestone they reached Friday night. They were more concerned about boosting the St. Louis Cardinals’ playoff hopes. The longtime teammates formed St. Louis’ starting battery for a 300th time and played key roles in the Cardinals’ 15-4 blowout of the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. “Just a great moment, just a great day for me and Waino,” Molina said. “We focused on winning the game. Obviously we kno
"Honestly I don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match."