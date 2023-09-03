Health officials possibly re-categorizing marijuana restrictions

CBC

N.W.T. health officials say it'll take time — possibly up to a month — for all health services to resume in the territory, once residents return home.And officials also say that evacuees who might therefore decide to stay where they are, even with evacuation orders lifted, will no longer get the same support."We understand there may be individuals who are concerned about the availability of health and social services in Yellowknife," reads a Friday news release from the N.W.T. Health and Social