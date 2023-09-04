Health officials may loosen restrictions on marijuana. What does it mean for New Mexico?
Health officials may loosen restrictions on marijuana. What does it mean for New Mexico?
Health officials may loosen restrictions on marijuana. What does it mean for New Mexico?
A Canadian army veteran and former Paralympian said she was offered euthanasia after enquiring about installing a disabled lift in her home.
Key indicators are forecasting Canadians may be on the brink of entering a fall COVID-19 wave. The past month has seen an increase in positive test cases, a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and rising virus levels in wastewater across the country. The highly mutated new variant BA.2.86 was also detected in Canada for the first time on Tuesday.Ottawa's medical officer of health Vera Etches said current higher COVID-19 levels are expected to continue to rise in the coming weeks. These early warni
Dietitian Clare Thornton-Wood shares how to eat well, even when you're short on time.
Libby Joan had grown a notable following on TikTok and X, with people donating tens of thousands of dollars for her health.
The actress swapped her trademark blonde locks for something a little sassier
Cree grandmothers in Maskwacis are fighting to make the central Alberta community safer after what they say are hundreds of drug-related deaths in their community.On Thursday, the grandmothers – kokums – led a 'war on drugs walk' through the Maskwacis townsite, joined by a crowd that included, parents, children, RCMP officers, Redrum Motorcycle Club bikers, and front-line workers.The women said they had to take action in the wake of all the community members who have died since the onset of the
Both children and adults will be able to take part in the Determine project, which uses precision medicine to find an appropriate treatment.
An effort to guarantee access to abortion rights in Ohio, a November ballot measure, is already fueling misleading claims about how it could influence abortion care, gender-related health care and parental consent in the state. The proposed constitutional amendment would give Ohioans the right to make their own reproductive decisions. Backers say that since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year by the U.S. Supreme Court, the proposal would restore a commonsense abortion protection that most Ohio
"Let them go and stay away from them."
1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lives. I don't want anyone else to go through the same things my family and I did.
Nurses say these are just what the doctor ordered — snag a pair for just $40.
Health officials possibly re-categorizing marijuana restrictions
The wording of a proposed constitutional amendment on Ohio's fall ballot to ensure abortion rights seems straightforward: It would enshrine the right “to make and carry out one's own reproductive decisions.” “As parents, it’s our worst nightmare," one particularly ominous online ad funded by Protect Women Ohio, the opposition campaign, says of November's Issue 1. It's no surprise that anti-abortion groups opposed to the amendment are promoting that message.
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — A group of friends and neighbors meets for a weekly meal, choosing from a special menu of nutritious foods paid for by social programs meant to keep older adults eating healthy. They’re all over 60, and between enjoying butternut squash soup, sandwiches, oats and eggs, they chat and poke fun about families, politics, and the news of the day. But if you’re imagining people gathering for lunch in a senior center, think again. Long before COVID put a pause on social gathering
Police say she told them she had been taking the patients’ pain medicine since January.
Air Canada passenger Susan Benson said she witnessed two travelers in front of her get escorted off a plane for complaining about puke-covered seats.
Moscow says it has destroyed three Ukrainian drones used in the attack
Andrew Morton ruled out a move back for the Sussexes, but told how Diana had always wanted Harry to be William’s ‘wingman’.
Gingrich told The Washington Post that former President Trump's GOP challengers "are competing with a leader in a completely different world."
Andrey Melnichenko berthed a $300 million yacht in the UAE last year after his other $578 million vessel was seized by authorities.