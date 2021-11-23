Health officials making a focus on vaccinating people in rural areas of Arizona
Health officials are making it a focus to help vaccinate people in rural areas of Arizona.
Health officials are making it a focus to help vaccinate people in rural areas of Arizona.
The Leafs are back to their winning ways since ditching their relaxed dress code. Coincidence?
LeBron James was suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart got a two-game ban, the NBA announced.
Kyle Lowry discussed retiring a Raptor, his highly-anticipated homecoming and his reasons for leaving Toronto in an interview with The Undefeated.
We did not have Gerard Gallant absolutely snapping on Mika Zibanejad after the Rangers' thrilling win over the Sabres on our bingo cards.
The Calgary Flames are doing things defensively we haven't seen since the 1920's, but is Darryl Sutter's group the real deal and can this be sustained?
Rory Dames is the fifth NWSL coach this season to face allegations of misconduct.
With the NHL season well underway, and less than three months until the Olympic men's hockey gold-medal game, the Canadian roster is beginning to take shape.
Here's who to grab on your fantasy hockey league's waiver wire — while you still can.
Week 12 doesn't present a wealth of pickup options. Andy Behrens helps sort through the priority adds for those looking to fill holes on their fantasy rosters.
Mayfield didn't talk to the media because he was frustrated with how he played against the Lions.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer driving the bus for Manchester United. Will the managerial change galvanize the troubled squad? Or do problems run much deeper? We'll find out this week.
Taking a look at the NFL MVP betting landscape after another crazy week.
Justin Cuthbert argues that Aaron Ekblad and Mackenzie Weegar should make Team Canada as a pairing while Julian McKenzie advocates for Troy Terry to make Team USA.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie debate which NHL has had the worse season: Montreal or Arizona?
A closer with a fastball in the 80s, Jones perplexed hitters with one of baseball's best changeups.
SASKATOON — Matt Dunstone tried to keep his dissatisfaction in check as his winless team toiled through another loss Monday at Canada's Olympic curling trials. When he walked through the dark curtain near the end boards at SaskTel Centre after a 10-3 defeat to Kevin Koe, the frustration finally boiled over. Dunstone smacked his broom on the concrete floor so hard that the head flew off. The young skip then took a few questions from reporters knowing the main theme would be that his 0-3 start lef
Canada's women's table tennis team consisting of Mo Zhang, Ivy Liao, May Tong, and Gina (Ching Nam) Fu claimed silver at the 2021 Pan Am Championships in Lima, Peru. Despite a 3-1 opening loss to the U.S., the Canadians were able to bounce back and take three consecutive victories en route to a finals berth. Although they suffered a difficult 3-1 loss to Brazil in the final, the women did more than enough to book themselves a ticket to the 2022 world team championships in Chengdu, China. "The te
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III returned from injuries Monday night to start for the Boston Celtics in their game against the one-win Houston Rockets. Brown, an All Star last season, missed the previous eight games with a right hamstring injury. He's the team's leading scorer at 25.6 points per game, slightly ahead of Jayson Tatum's 25.5. “He’ll be on limited minutes,” Boston coach Ime Udoka said before the game. "Try to keep him around 24 minutes — probably four six-minute st
Canada captain Christine Sinclair, goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe and coach Bev Priestman are up for The Best FIFA Football Awards. Sinclair, who led the Canadian women to Olympic gold in Tokyo, is one of 13 finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Player while Labbe is one of five nominees for The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper. Priestman, in her first full year at the helm of the Canadian team, is one of five finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Coach. "These acknowledgments don’t happen without an unbeli
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers appeared to hit rock bottom when they were embarrassed at home two weeks ago by backup quarterback Colt McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals. Back-to-back convincing wins has put that disappointment firmly in the past and left the Niners in the thick of the playoff race after a 30-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. “I think these past 14 days have, I don’t want to say changed our team, but we’re moving in the right direction now, I’l