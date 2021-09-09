Health officials: 1 in 4 in Ohio intensive care units have COVID-19
Will Buffalo even try to run the ball this season? Hopefully not.
The NHL's investigators have reportedly been unable to interview Kane's estranged wife, who brought forward the allegations.
As usual, there are a lot of interesting storylines for the NFL season.
NFL footballs are larger and have a different look than NCAA footballs.
United jerseys with his name on the back are flying off the shelves.
Vladdy is arguably the best hitter in baseball this year, but his contributions to the Blue Jays extend well beyond the batter's box.
The Bucs are now favored by 8.5 points on Thursday night after opening as 6.5-point favorites.
Pierce may not be better than he thinks. (We will get to that.) But he was definitely better than you think, and now he is a Hall of Famer who no longer needs to care what you think.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 41st home run as the streaking Toronto Blue Jays knocked the slumping Yankees out of the AL's top wild-card spot.
Tajon Buchanan added an exclamation-point goal in the second half of a convincing 3-0 win over El Salvador in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying Wednesday.
Here's all the action that went down at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.
Premier League action returns with a highly anticipated slate of matches following the international break. At the forefront, Cristiano Ronaldo makes his return to Old Trafford.
What a cannon.
Orioles announcer Kevin Brown dropped one of Michael K. Williams' most famous lines.
Paul Levesque won the WWE world championship 14 times during his run as Triple H.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Man United's Mason Greenwood are both only touching 20 years old and yet are already bona fide Premier League stars.
Strahan will have exclusive rights to the former head coach of the "school."
Fernandez and Auger-Aliassime turned Twitter into one giant chant of 'O Canada.'
Let's dig deep for Week 1! Liz Loza reveals her top sleeper picks for fantasy.
Dak Prescott returns to an NFL field for the first time since his gruesome injury.