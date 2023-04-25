Health insurance option coming back for mountain/rural areas in 2024

The Daily Beast

NBCThe sudden departure of Tucker Carlson from his post as the face of Fox News Monday sent shock waves through the worlds of politics and media—and nobody seemed more surprised than Late Night host Seth Meyers—who just returned from a two-week vacation to an onslaught of news Monday.“When I heard that news I went through all the stages of Tucker’s face in one sitting,” Meyers said, showing a supercut of the cable host’s signature hyperbolic expressions.“First I was shocked, then I was confused,