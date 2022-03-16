Health coach cured her arachnophobia and now keeps more than 30 tarantulas
A healthy weight coach who was so terrified of spiders that she would cry if she saw one conquered her fear after finding a cure at a horror convention, and now keeps 32 live tarantulas, and has even had four stuffed after they died. Mum-of-two Claire Jones, 48, went from fear to fascination overnight after accompanying her graphic designer husband Rick, 51, who has a sideline in horror photography, to a horror convention in May 2016, where she allowed a venomous tarantula to sit on her hand.