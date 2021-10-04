Health Advisory Issued as Oil Spill Forces Closure of Orange County Beaches

Health officials urged Orange County residents exposed to an oil spill to seek medical attention, as stretches of the county’s beaches were forced to close on October 3.

“An initial irritation will be obvious. Additionally, contaminants may be absorbed through the skin. Even when an oil sheen may not be visible, dispersed and dissolved oil contaminants may exist in the water,” Orange County’s health officer Dr. Clayton Chau said in a press release.

Over 1,200 gallons of “oily mixture” had been collected from the ocean as of Sunday, according to the US Coast Guard. An investigation into the cause of the spill was ongoing.

This video taken by Nadia Osline shows a slick of oil seen off the Huntington Beach pier. Credit: Nadia Osline via Storyful