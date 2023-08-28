Head Start in Cuyahoga County short on teachers but not students
As students head back to school, some of the youngest and most disadvantaged may find themselves stuck at home instead of the classroom.
Hundreds of people assembled in Saskatoon Sunday afternoon, protesting new policies around students' pronouns and sexual education in schools.Sunday's rally occurred around the Wildwood area, outside the office of Don Morgan, the minister of Crown Investment Corporation, as well as labour relations and workplace safety. It is the latest in a wave of opposition to the education policies announced earlier this week."Stop this. It's not in the interest of saving children, or making children safe,"
A school in India is ordered sealed after its teacher asked students to slap their Muslim classmate.
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is urging three teachers' unions to agree to a deal that avoids strikes, days after the government reached a tentative deal with the province's secondary school teachers' union.At a news conference in Thornhill, Ont., Monday, Lecce said he wants to make the same deal with the unions for elementary teachers, Catholic high school and elementary teachers, as well as teachers in the French system."We look forward to meeting with all education unions [and] the
HOUSTON (AP) — The library at Houston’s Lockhart Elementary had been a refuge for 8-year-old Sydney, who has struggled because of dyslexia. The school’s librarian, Cheryl Hensley, curated a space that encouraged her to read. But now Texas has taken over Houston’s public school district, and her refuge has been repurposed as a space to be used in part for discipline. While students can still check out books, there will be no one to guide them. Hensley, the librarian, is gone. “I’m hurt ... and no
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says schools should stick to teaching the basics and leave conversations about LGBTQ issues to parents.Poilievre's comments could factor into the debate at next month's party policy convention in Quebec City, where Conservative Party members are expected to wade into the debate on gender identity.When it comes to how conversations on gender identity are handled in schools, Poilievre generally has deferred to the provinces, which are in charge of education.Whi
Post-secondary schools in Edmonton are seeing record-high enrolment rates for international students.The University of Alberta will welcome 44,036 students total this upcoming school year across their undergraduate and master's programs. About 8,457 of them are international students, accounting for 20 per cent of this year's total enrolments. For comparison, in fall 2021, there were 8,216 international students at the U of A.MacEwan University made 756 admissions offers to international student
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — California's attorney general sued a Southern California school district Monday over its recently adopted policy that requires schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identification or pronouns. Attorney General Rob Bonta called the Chino Valley Unified School District's policy a “forced outing” of transgender students that violates their civil rights. He said he is seeking a court order to immediately halt the policy from taking effect. “It tramp
Jessica Reid has thought about quitting the career she'd dreamed of since childhood hundreds of times. Until recently, she was overwhelmed by her workload as an elementary school teacher— planning lessons for all subjects, creating behavioural support plans for students, grading, not to mention actual classroom time — while also raising three young kids of her own. But then Reid turned to artificial intelligence, joining droves of other teachers who say the technology keeps their workload manage
Student concerns over affordability are at the core of a record-breaking number applications for campus housing, according to a services director with the University of Calgary.For the second year in a row, the university saw the number of people moving into dorms reach a new high.Shane Royal, the U of C's director of ancillary services — an operations group responsible for student accommodations — points to a number of factors spurring the trend, including the rental crunch in the city."We have
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden visited a Washington, D.C., public middle school on Monday, seeking to highlight his government's efforts to combat cratering U.S. student performance since the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden, who returned on Saturday from a week-long vacation, marked the return to school for many students with his own trip to the Eliot-Hine Middle School. "The hardest thing is to come back after three months of not doing any work, not doing any homework, and all of a sudden .... everybody has a lot to catch up on from the end of the last year," Biden told students.
There are about 81 open teacher positions in Nunavut, according to Education Minister Pamela Gross.Overall, there are 877 Nunavut Teachers Association positions in the territory for the 2023-2024 school year, an increase from 853 positions in 2022-2023. The 9 per cent vacancy rate breaks down to 36 open positions in the Qikiqtani region, 23 open positions in the Kivalliq region and 22 open positions in the Kitikmeot region.Nunavut Teachers' Association President Justin Matchett says he's happy t
Dalhousie Student Union president Mariam Knakriah says her team has heard firsthand from students who have been affected by the rising cost of tuition, a financial blow that's compounded by high rents and rising food prices."We have been seeing a lot of students … living with three or four people in the same one-bedroom apartment, students living in their cars," she said. A recent report by advocacy group Students Nova Scotia found the rising costs of tuition in the province is a major financial
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden shook hands with middle schoolers heading to lunch and dropped by an eighth grade math class Monday to welcome students back for the new school year. The Bidens went to Eliot-Hine Middle School, located east of the U.S. Capitol, to mark the District of Columbia's first day of school for the 2023-24 year. Seventh graders coming down the stairs for their lunch into the cafeteria were giggling as the president and first lady greeted th
MONTREAL — As Quebec struggles to recruit enough teachers to fill its classrooms ahead of the new school year, a major union is warning that it's proving equally hard to find enough support staff. The Fédération des employées et employés de services publics said Sunday there is a worrying number of vacancies for positions such as secretaries, special education technicians and educators who provide childcare outside of school hours. The latter shortage is the most acute, with about 230 vacant pos
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A shooter killed a faculty member in a science building at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday, police said after a lockdown paralyzed the campus community as authorities searched for a suspect. Police arrested the suspect about an hour and a half after the initial reports of shots fired came in from Caudill Labs, officials said at a news conference. Charges were pending, and the suspect was not immediately identified. University officials also did
The abaya, a loose-fitting full length robe, has been banned from French public schools in a move which has angered Muslim leaders and reignited debate on French secularism.
Parents are choosing alternative schooling options for their kids over public schools. And states are supporting them by granting public funds.
The Department of Education said that the share of federal student loan disbursements going to graduate students is at its highest point in history -- something that is cause for concern, as the...