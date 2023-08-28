Head Start in Cuyahoga County short on teachers but not students

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden visited a Washington, D.C., public middle school on Monday, seeking to highlight his government's efforts to combat cratering U.S. student performance since the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden, who returned on Saturday from a week-long vacation, marked the return to school for many students with his own trip to the Eliot-Hine Middle School. "The hardest thing is to come back after three months of not doing any work, not doing any homework, and all of a sudden .... everybody has a lot to catch up on from the end of the last year," Biden told students.