HCSO investigating apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill
Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill Monday evening. HCSO said deputies were called out to a home on 11071 Heathrow Ave. in Spring Hill earlier on Monday afternoon, Nov. 21, to investigate a domestic issue. According to HCSO, there was an argument between residents in the home and a family member who was staying with them. Deputies explained the eviction process to the residents and left.