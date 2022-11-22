HCSO: Gibsonton man arrested for threatening to bomb St. Joseph's Hospital
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) arrested a man who threatened to burn down a local hospital Monday night. On Monday, November 21, around 11:40 p.m., deputies said they received information that Glenn Schaeffer, 56, left his home in Gibsonton and was possibly armed with a pipe bomb or Molotov cocktails. HCSO said patrol units found Schaeffer in his vehicle and made a traffic stop near US Highway 41 S and Pennsylvania Ave. Schaeffer refused to exit his vehicle and fled the traffic stop.