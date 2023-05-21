Hazy skies linger, temps stay warm

The Telegraph

‘Two loaves of bread, a lettuce, two brioches, one pat of butter, two bottles of milk, some soup, cheese, biscuits, a bar of chocolate, eggs, loo roll…’ Francis Lalane is reading out his shopping list. It’s 11am and the small supermarket in the centre of Landais, a village in Dax in south-west France, is in the thick of the pre-lunch rush. Locals are arriving two by two, collecting a little red trolley from the porch and making their way at a sedate pace around the shelves.