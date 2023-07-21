Hazmat situation at Johns Hopkins Children's Outpatient hospitalizes 3 people

Everything started Thursday morning when employees at the facility smelled an odor coming from an MRI room and called 911. Johns Hopkins said the center on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard experienced several power issues Wednesday, hours before the Thursday incident. "The batteries are back up for their MRI so if there MRI goes down or if there’s an electrical problem in the building, these batteries, panel of powerful batteries, will back up their MRI system," said Rob Herrin, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Public Safety Information Chief. Once on scene, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) determined the smell wasn't electrical and immediately worked to evacuate 80 people from the building. Out of those 80 people, 10 were medically evaluated at the scene and three were taken to a local hospital.