Hazel Park high school bowler Myron Pickett rolls perfect 300 game
Sarah McLachlan's Super Bowl ad for Busch Light is being called a "masterpiece." Watch it here.
Jessica Pegula wrote a lengthy story in the Players Tribune revealing the health situation of her mother, Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula.
The legendary NFL quarterback posed in his underwear after announcing his retirement for the second time
Rangers captain Jacob Trouba delivered the hit of the season in an entertaining, high-scoring, fight-filled classic at MSG.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes counts his mom, Randi Martin, and dad, Pat Mahomes, among his biggest fans
Wilson brought Jake Heaps and a staff of personal trainers and coaches to Denver when he was traded from the Seahawks last offseason.
Michael Chandler better watch out with his approach of wanting to deliver excitement when he faces Conor McGregor.
The Nets' relationship with Kyrie Irving clearly wasn't thriving.
The ESPN personalities clashed big-time in an on-air verbal tussle described as "beautifully awkward TV."
BRANTFORD, Ont. — The Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs officially have a new home. The team announced Tuesday that it will relocate to Brantford, Ont., and play at the Brantford Civic Centre beginning next season. The Bulldogs say in a release that the move was necessitated by impending renovations and the long-term closure of Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre. The arena is also home to the National Lacrosse League's Toronto Rock and the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Hamilton Honey Ba
BBC golf stalwart Ken Brown said it looked like they should be doing a barbecue on it. Sir Nick Faldo said he couldn’t understand why you’d want bits of cement on you rather than grass. And appalled golf fans commented that the recent restoration works around the famous St Andrews Swilcan Bridge made the course’s most famous stone feature look like “a DIY patio”.
The pair will be opposing coaches on the television The Ultimate Fighter, before squaring off in the Octagon later this year
Irving is expected to make his Mavericks debut on Wednesday against Los Angeles Clippers.
The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund has spent about $1 billion, if not more, on LIV Golf already.
TORONTO — Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby will not be in the lineup when Toronto hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Anunoby sprained his left wrist in the Raptors' 129-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27. "O.G. is on the court doing some work," said Toronto head coach Nick Nurse. "No contact yet or practice, but he's progressing well. That's where we are." Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game this season. His 2.1 steals per game are tied with J
Pat Mahomes will do the talking (and celebrating) if his son prefers to be more low key, saying there could be more cigars if son wins Super Bowl 57.
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
A hockey rink in a small Saskatchewan town has earned internet stardom for the way skaters hit the ice. At the community skating rink in Lang, Sask., about 60 kilometres south of Regina, players have to descend a staircase that rises and falls using a pulley system. Once they're onto the ice, the staircase — like a drawbridge — is lifted back to the roof. Rink board member and village councillor Mike Williams said the community calls it the "catwalk." "As you step onto the stairs it drops down o
The blockbuster trade that sent Canucks Bo Horvat from Vancouver to New York took many by surprise, particularly at how early the Islanders made the move but the deal sets the market for the pending trade deadline, when the Maple Leafs will be looking to upgrade their own roster.
LeBron James wanted to be reunited with Kyrie Irving, but the NBA's soon-to-be all-time leading scorer has been a lousy general manager for the Lakers.