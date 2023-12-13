Hazardous weather conditions to stick around all week
Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Snow and gusty winds will create slow commutes and low visibility for folks in the snowbelts through Wednesday
Some major routes could see reduced visibility in snow squalls in parts of southern Ontario on Wednesday
By Wednesday, millions of Canadians will be feeling the warmth, with some locales in the country expected to be more than 20 degrees above normal
EL BOSQUE, Mexico (AP) — People moved to El Bosque in the 1980s to fish. Setting out into the Gulf of Mexico in threes and fours, fishermen returned with buckets of tarpon and long, streaked snook. There was more than enough to feed them, and build a community — three schools, a small church and a basketball court on the sand. Then climate change set the sea against the town. Flooding driven by some of the world’s fastest sea-level rise and by increasingly brutal winter storms has all but destro
A message presented in court by prosecutors shows one of the men allegedly acknowledged he was "committing felonies"
Severing up weather whiplash for Alberta, going from mild to slushy snow for Thursday. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a dog seen struggling in the frigid waters and rough waves of Lake Superior.
OTTAWA — Canada's environment minister is hailing what he calls the "monumental" outcome of the United Nations climate summit. It's the first time the summit of nearly 200 countries has collectively agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems. Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada played a leading role in solidifying the deal agreed to on Wednesday to close out COP28 in Dubai. The language of the agreement is stronger than a draft floated earlier in the week, though many warne
Researchers identified two new tiny species in Uruguay and Brazil.
It was a bad year for maple syrup production in New Brunswick — and across Canada for that matter.New Brunswick saw a 35 per cent drop in maple syrup production stemming from poor weather conditions, according to data released by Statistics Canada.The country as a whole saw a 40.1 per cent drop.It's a tough pill to swallow after 2022, which yielded record-high production.Louise Poitras, the executive director of the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association, said extreme cold followed directly by wa
Some slippery roads and tricky driving are expected for parts of Alberta this week, with up to 10 cm of snow possible through Thursday
Cats may have a reputation as fussy eaters but scientists have found they actually eat anything they can get their paws on.
Iceland’s most popular tourist attraction has extended its temporary closure, amid fears of a volcanic eruption in the local area. The Blue Lagoon, a wellness hotel and spa complex in Svartsengi, near Keflavik Airport, has been closed since November 9 due to seismic activity on the Reykjanes peninsula.
Eyes to the sky on the night of December 13-14 for what could be an exceptional display of colourful green meteors flashing by overhead!
A sperm whale that became stranded on a sandbank at a popular beach near Perth, Western Australia over the weekend has died.
A major windstorm blew threw the Maritimes on Monday, bringing with it record heat. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
The species was named for its “large, robust, armored body,” researchers said.
Four energy companies announced on Tuesday two separate green hydrogen projects in Italy as they move to offer clean fuels to their customers and take advantage of money coming from the European Union's post-pandemic recovery fund. Italian gas grid operator Snam and utility Hera said they had signed an agreement to develop a green hydrogen production site near the northern city of Modena. Separately the Italian unit of France's Engie and gas distributor Società Gasdotti Italia (SGI) together with local industry lobby Consorzio Industriale Lazio said they would produce the green fuel near Rome.
The Arctic experienced the warmest summer on record this year, contributing to extraordinary wildfires and melting glaciers while threatening the rest of the world with problems including higher sea levels, a U.S. report said on Tuesday. Summer surface air temperatures in the Arctic were the highest since at least 1900 as the Arctic continues to warm twice as fast as the rest of the globe because of human-caused climate change, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) 2023 Arctic Report Card. Greenland lost another 350 trillion pounds (158.7 billion metric tons) of mass from its ice sheet, extending a trend of losing land ice since 1998.
Interpol and the World Customs Organization said Tuesday they seized 53 primates, four big cats and more than 1,300 birds, as well as some 300 kilograms of ivory, thousands of turtle eggs, and rhino horns, leopard skins, and lion teeth and paws in their sweeping annual crackdown on wildlife and timber trafficking that this year covered 133 countries. Interpol said it coordinated around 500 arrests worldwide from Oct. 2 to 27. This year’s operation marks the highest participation in Operation Thunder since its inception in 2017.