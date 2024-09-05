Hayden Birdsong strikes out four vs. D-backs
Hayden Birdsong fans four batters while allowing two runs across three innings of work during his start against the D-backs
Henderson made his mark alongside Orioles royalty on Wednesday.
Imanaga added another sensational effort to his remarkable rookie campaign.
A player not named Messi or Ronaldo will win soccer's highest individual honor for just the third time in 17 years
Harper briefly remained in the game but was replaced by a pinch-hitter for his next at-bat.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the Yankees' closer problem with Clay Holmes, Shohei Ohtani returning to Anaheim, Ben Joyce throwing 105.5 and Justin Verlander’s quest for 300 career wins.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to take a deeper dive into some more nuanced conversation around NFL teams in a segment called "Two Things Can Be True."
Emery rushed 10 times for 61 yards in LSU's Week 1 loss to USC.
Warren’s journey from the children’s cancer ward to the 110,000-seat Big House is the kind of inspiring story that makes college sports so special.
While the eyes of the nation are focused on the high-profile college football matchups this weekend, there are even more important battles unfolding off it.
First four dates of LIV Golf's schedule include debut in Saudi Arabia, return to successful Australia venue.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to this early-season poll and chat about which teams are ranked too high, too low or just about right. Were the Michigan Wolverines' and Oregon Ducks' wins a bit too close for comfort?
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 1 kicker rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.
Boston College ran for 268 yards.
Willy Adames hit a home run in his fifth consecutive game and his 13th three-run homer of the season, putting him in some rare company.
The Philadelphia Eagles issued a statement saying they are working to take down satirical bus station ads that make it appear as if the team is endorsing a political candidate.
Williams, 2024 No. 1 overall pick, was voted as one of eight captains by his Bears teammates in his first NFL season.
LSU has lost its first game of the season for the fifth year in a row.
The Kansas City Royals added three bats off waivers that could help their postseason drive.