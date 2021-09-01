Hawksbill Crag hiker found after two nights in Ozark National Forest

The Canadian Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brendan Rodgers’ two-run double put Colorado ahead during a five-run ninth inning, and the Rockies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 9-5 on Wednesday. Rodgers, who homered in the fourth inning, doubled to the gap in left-center off Joe Barlow (0-2), the sixth of seven Texas relievers. The Rockies scored three more runs aided by four Rangers infield errors, three by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. The four errors tied a team record for one inning, a