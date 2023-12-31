Hawks vs Wizards Game Highlights
The Hawks defeat the Wizards 130-126. Atlanta snaps a 4-game losing streak and improves to 13-19 on the year as Washington moves to 6-26 on the year.
HoopsHype put together some of the best, funniest reactions on NBA Twitter for RJ Barrett, OG Anunoby trade between the Raptors and Knicks.
Whether it was a miscommunication or an outright error by the officials, Saturday's controversial finish is another bad look for the league in a high-profile spot.
Precious Achiuwa will be joining Anunoby in heading to New York.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit coach Dan Campbell said he explained to officials before playing the Dallas Cowboys what would happen on a 2-point conversion play the Lions had planned. Chaos ensued anyway, and left the Lions feeling as if a victory was taken away from the NFC North winners in their pursuit of the top seed in the NFC playoffs. Officials ruled offensive lineman Taylor Decker wasn't an eligible receiver when he caught a 2-point conversion pass that would have given Detroit a one-p
Postgame quotes from the podium, locker room after Detroit loses controversial 20-19 game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
Miami’s Orange Bowl game has been around 90 years. Saturday night’s 63-3 Georgia victory against Florida State was the most embarrassingly lopsided result ever. College football is to blame.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s team pummeled a Florida State team a shell of its former self due to bowl attrition. "They need to fix this," he said.
Dallas Cowboys defeat a good Detroit Lions team, but what their head coach did is a borderline fireable offense.
Omar Vizquel talks publicly for the first time since he was disgraced by a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2021 that tanked his Hall of Fame chances.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson said he was caught off guard by the timing of his benching since the Denver Broncos still have a slim chance of making the playoffs. A disappointed Wilson spoke to the media Friday after practice for the first time since the quarterback was sent to the sideline by coach Sean Payton. Wilson will back up Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was difficult for Wilson to accept — even if there were warning signs. Wilson said the Broncos
Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi had the big advantage in height and reach, but Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat won their fight.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Macklin Celebrini could see the New Year's Eve fireworks from the bus on the way to Scandinavium arena. Canada's best — and youngest — player exploded hours later in key moments to save his country from an embarrassing result with the calendar flipping to 2024. The 17-year-old scored twice and drew a crucial penalty that led to the game-winning goal from Jordan Dumas in the third period as Canada beat Germany 6-3 to wrap up the preliminary round at the world junior hockey ch
The Bears have an important decision to make at quarterback this offseason, and Justin Fields has made it more difficult.
As Arch Manning took a seat on a bench near some fellow Texas reserves, he was enveloped by a swarm of media. The 19-year-old Manning, grandson of one former NFL quarterback and nephew of two Super Bowl-winning ones, then proceeded to explain why he envisions remaining at Texas — even if Quinn Ewers, the starting QB against Washington in Monday night's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, decides to come back next season. “Obviously, there’s always rumors, especially nowadays, but I haven’t looked into transferring at all," Manning said Saturday.
He was the first Cup driver to win three championships in a row.
One of the best point guards in Heat history, Goran Dragic, has reportedly decided to retire after 15 NBA seasons.
The Ottawa Senators have appointed Steve Staios as the team's general manager, removing the interim tag from the title he held. Dave Poulin, who played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins before joining the Toronto Maple Leafs front office, has been named the senior vice-president of hockey operations. Poulin was a contributor to TSN. Ryan Bowness has also been named the associate general manager, having been the general manager of the Senators' AHL farm team the Belleville Senators. B
Michigan players heard the critics, but they kept winning. "It's kind of like a big middle finger to everyone, honestly," Drake Nugent says.
Making a triumphant return to Perth after a decade, Novak Djokovic led Serbia to a 2-1 win over China at the United Cup on Sunday. Djokovic, playing in the western Australia city for the first time since the 2013 Hopman Cup, beat Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-2 and then teamed up with Olga Danilovic to clinch the decisive mixed doubles 6-4, 1-6, 10-6 against Zheng Quinwen and Zhang in the Group E match.
Eric Nicksick says the money Francis Ngannou paid him for the Tyson Fury fight exceeded anything in UFC and "literally brought me to tears."