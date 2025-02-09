Hawks vs Wizards Game Highlights

The Hawks defeated the Wizards, 125-111. Top Performers – Atlanta Trae Young – 35 points, 14 assists, 5 3PM He records the 23rd game of his career w/ 35+ PTS, 10+ AST, and 5+ 3PM, passing Damian Lillard for third-most such games all-time. Only two players in NBA history have more such games: James Harden (34); Luka Dončić (25) Georges Niang – 16 points, 4 3PM, 6 rebounds The Hawks notched 36 ASTs tonight It’s their 26th game of the year w/ 30+ ASTs, second in the league and it sets a new franchise record for such games in a single season … led by league leader in assists, Trae Young Top Performers – Washington Bub Carrington – 23 points, 5 3PM, 7 assists, 4 rebounds Career-highs in PTS and 3PM Jordan Poole – 21 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists The Hawks have now won 3 of their last 4 to move to 25-28 as the Wizards fall to 9-43.