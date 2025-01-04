Hawks vs Lakers Game Highlights
The Lakers defeat the Hawks, 119-102. Top Performers – Atlanta Hawks Trae Young – 33 points, 9 assists, 3 3PM Jalen Johnson – 19 points, 8 rebounds Onyeka Okongwu – 14 points, 11 rebounds Dyson Daniels – 13 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 5 steals Top Performers – Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James – 30 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 3PM 13-20 FG Passes Michael Jordan for most 30+ PT games in NBA history with the 563rd of his career Austin Reaves – 20 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists Anthony Davis – 18 points, 19 rebounds The Lakers move to 20-14 as the Hawks fall to 18-17.