Hawks vs Clippers Game Highlights

Kawhi Leonard is still playing limited minutes, but the Clippers looked good in his return.
Leonard has missed 34 games so far for the Clippers.
Barkley will finish the regular season 100 yards behind Eric Dickerson's mark of 2,105.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and Adam Breneman break down Penn State's 31-14 victory vs. Boise State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
Even if Barkley doesn't catch Dickerson, he can still become the ninth running back to get 2,000 yards in a season.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Luka Dončić went down with a noncontact leg injury in the first half of Wednesday's contest in Dallas.
Isaiah Hartenstein crashed directly into Marvin Bagley's knee under the hoop on Monday night.
Kawhi Leonard has yet to play this season due to inflammation in his right knee, which is an issue he’s been dealing with for months.
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.
UNLV posted a 52-yard gain on a play the defense didn't see coming.
Brooks was one of college football's top running backs at Texas and considered a potential first-round prospect before tearing his ACL last November.
SMU rallied from a 31-14 deficit to tie the game with 16 seconds remaining in regulation.
Barkley did not take kindly to Redick's thoughts on the job the league's partners are doing selling the game.
The three-time Gold Glove winner is headed to Toronto.
Jordan Shusterman and guest host Ben Nicholson-Smith discuss the shocking signing of Corbin Burnes, the latest on a possible Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract extension with the Blue Jays and recap all the latest signings in baseball.
