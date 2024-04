The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have won their division for the first time in more than a decade. And while they have higher ambitions for the post-season, the players know the feat is a major one. “It's cool," said forward J.T. Miller. "A couple years ago here, it felt like time was sitting still for the team. Lots of turnover, lots of new faces from up top to here (in the locker room). Right now it feels good. "We have a lot of reasons to be proud right now about how far we've come. And I fe