Hawaii's Mauna Loa spews lava into night sky

STORY: A video from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)'s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory showed lava spewing from the volcano during an eruption on Sunday (December 4) night.

The agency reported Friday (December 2) that the main front of the lava flow was 3.2 miles (5.2 kilometers) away from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road, and could possibly reach it in a week.

But the USGS also said that because of the unpredictable nature of lava flows, it's "difficult to estimate when or if the flow will impact" the highway, which is the island's main east-west road.