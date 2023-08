STORY: The inferno, which erupted on Tuesday (August 8), reduced the historic town of Lahaina to piles of smoldering debris, as it torched 1,000 buildings, incinerated cars and left thousands homeless.

The fires have become the deadliest natural disaster in the state's history, surpassing that of a tsunami that killed 61 people on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1960, a year after Hawaii joined the United States.