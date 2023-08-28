Hawaiian Electric blames county firefighters over Maui wildfire
Hawaii's electric utility acknowledged its power lines started a wildfire on Maui but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby and become the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. Hawaiian Electric Company released a statement Sunday night in response to Maui County's lawsuit blaming the utility for failing to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions. Hawaiian Electric called that complaint "factually and legally irresponsible," and said its power lines in West Maui had been de-energized for more than six hours when the second fire started.