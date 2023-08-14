Hawaiian dance school in Sacramento helps Maui

A Hawaiian dance school in Sacramento is hoping to raise money to send to Maui in the wake of the deadly and devastating wildfires. Many members of the Ohana Dance Group, a traditional Hawaiian hula school in Sacramento, have a connection to Maui. The school will be turning its already-scheduled open house into a fundraiser. The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Ohana Dance Group’s studio, located at 6235 Belleau Wood Lane in Sacramento. It will include a rummage sale and bake sale where 100% of the proceeds will go to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.