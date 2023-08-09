Hawaii wildfire evacuees recount 'apocalyptic' scenes

STORY: The wildfires forced thousands to evacuate as some people fled into the ocean to escape the smoke and flames.

Multiple neighborhoods were burnt to the ground as the western side of the island, including the tourist resort of Lahaina, was nearly cut off with only one highway open as officials told of widespread devastation that was still too early to quantify.

"We just had the worst disaster I've ever seen. All of Lahaina is burnt to a crisp. It's like an apocalypse," said Lahaina resident Mason Jarvi, who escaped from city.