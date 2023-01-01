Hawaii Rings in 2023 With Dazzling Fireworks Display

Fireworks lit up the sky above Hawaii in the early hours of Sunday, January 1, as the Aloha State became one of the last areas to ring in the new year.

This footage was captured and posted by Twitter user @A808Marie, who said it was filmed in Mililani, located near the center of Oahu island in Honolulu County, at midnight.

“Hawaii makes fireworks illegal and this is how the people of Hawaii respond every year,” they said in the post. “Literally EVERY neighborhood! Lol… Love the free show though,” they added.

According to Honolulu Police Department, only individuals with a permit can set off fireworks and violators could face up to five years in prison. Credit: @A808Marie via Storyful