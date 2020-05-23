Hawaii Officials Warn People Not to Relax Social Distancing Controls Over Memorial Day Weekend

Officials at Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources called on people not to let their guard down over the Memorial Day weekend, publishing video showing teenagers ignoring social distancing on boats in Maunalua Bay on May 21.

“This video is about Maunalua Bay Social Distancing – NOT,” authorities wrote in a tongue-in-cheek way along side the video.

In a statement on Facebook, they posted a more stringent reaction: “A large group of teenagers tied numerous boats together and had a miniature flotilla. Not only were they clearly not socially distancing, they were also in violation of numerous of Governor Ige’s emergency rules, such as having boats less than 20-feet apart.”

Memorial Day takes place on Monday, May 25. Credit: Hawaii DLNR via Storyful